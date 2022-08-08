Carmela Rose Dapretto, formerly of South Egremont, left this world on August 8, 2022 just shy of her 90th birthday. Carmela was born on August 30, 1932 in Brooklyn N.Y. as the third child of Michael and Rose (Lembo) Miglino. She was a graduate of Central Needletrades High School class of 1950. It was in Brooklyn that she met the love of her life, Nicholas Dapretto. They instantly fell in love and were married on April 16, 1955 in St. Cyril Church on Long Island. They started their family in Deer Park Long Island and raised six of their seven daughters there until July 1, 1970. Being very protective of their children, they decided to move to the country and ended up in South Egremont in a large farmhouse with plenty of land for them to grow and they added one more child to their brood. They moved back to Long Island for two years then to Lenox for ten and settled in Stockbridge in 2000.

EGREMONT, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO