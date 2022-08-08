Read full article on original website
Carmela Rose Dapretto, 89, of Egremont
Carmela Rose Dapretto, formerly of South Egremont, left this world on August 8, 2022 just shy of her 90th birthday. Carmela was born on August 30, 1932 in Brooklyn N.Y. as the third child of Michael and Rose (Lembo) Miglino. She was a graduate of Central Needletrades High School class of 1950. It was in Brooklyn that she met the love of her life, Nicholas Dapretto. They instantly fell in love and were married on April 16, 1955 in St. Cyril Church on Long Island. They started their family in Deer Park Long Island and raised six of their seven daughters there until July 1, 1970. Being very protective of their children, they decided to move to the country and ended up in South Egremont in a large farmhouse with plenty of land for them to grow and they added one more child to their brood. They moved back to Long Island for two years then to Lenox for ten and settled in Stockbridge in 2000.
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington
Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington died Tuesday August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Waterbury, Conn. on January 26, 1940 as the daughter of Lewis and Louise (Cunin) Newman. She worked as a supervisor at Montgomery Wards, the Shed, as a secretary at Fairview Hospital, and as a secretary at Simon’s Rock College, retiring in 2000. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, being on her computer, and donating to St. Jude’s and Berkshire Humane Society.
William “Harpo” Zuorsky, 91, of Housatonic
William “Harpo” Zuorsky, 91, formerly of Housatonic, died Thursday August 4, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Bill was born on November 27, 1930 in Pittsfield, son of William and Helen (Kruczkowski) Zuorsky. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1949. After high school, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a USS Boxer while in Korea from 1950 to 1953 and from 1967 to 1969 served in the Pacific in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion 10 (MCB 10) and retired MCB 40 out of Gulfport MS. Bill was a member of the James A. Modolo VFW Post 8348 and the Adams Budz VFW Post 8183.
