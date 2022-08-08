ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Carmela Rose Dapretto, 89, of Egremont

Carmela Rose Dapretto, formerly of South Egremont, left this world on August 8, 2022 just shy of her 90th birthday. Carmela was born on August 30, 1932 in Brooklyn N.Y. as the third child of Michael and Rose (Lembo) Miglino. She was a graduate of Central Needletrades High School class of 1950. It was in Brooklyn that she met the love of her life, Nicholas Dapretto. They instantly fell in love and were married on April 16, 1955 in St. Cyril Church on Long Island. They started their family in Deer Park Long Island and raised six of their seven daughters there until July 1, 1970. Being very protective of their children, they decided to move to the country and ended up in South Egremont in a large farmhouse with plenty of land for them to grow and they added one more child to their brood. They moved back to Long Island for two years then to Lenox for ten and settled in Stockbridge in 2000.
EGREMONT, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington

Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington died Tuesday August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Waterbury, Conn. on January 26, 1940 as the daughter of Lewis and Louise (Cunin) Newman. She worked as a supervisor at Montgomery Wards, the Shed, as a secretary at Fairview Hospital, and as a secretary at Simon’s Rock College, retiring in 2000. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, being on her computer, and donating to St. Jude’s and Berkshire Humane Society.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

William “Harpo” Zuorsky, 91, of Housatonic

William “Harpo” Zuorsky, 91, formerly of Housatonic, died Thursday August 4, 2022 at Fairview Commons in Great Barrington. Bill was born on November 27, 1930 in Pittsfield, son of William and Helen (Kruczkowski) Zuorsky. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1949. After high school, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a USS Boxer while in Korea from 1950 to 1953 and from 1967 to 1969 served in the Pacific in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion 10 (MCB 10) and retired MCB 40 out of Gulfport MS. Bill was a member of the James A. Modolo VFW Post 8348 and the Adams Budz VFW Post 8183.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
City
Sharon, MA
WSBS

Fond Memories Of Pittsfield Businesses Gone But Not Forgotten

Recently one evening while trying to decide where to go for dinner with my soulmate Tonya and our granddaughter Isabelle, my mind wandered to where it usually goes when I'm thinking about restaurants that are no longer in Pittsfield. And I thought of a restaurant that I still miss to this day. Bonanza Steakhouse.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Annual Riverfest this Sunday at the First Congregational Church park in Lee

Lee — The annual Riverfest will be held at the First Congregational Church park from noon to 6 p.m on Sunday, August 14. The event, a benefit for the Housatonic River Initiative, will include performances from David Reed, Vicky True, Steve Adams, Chris Merenda and The Wheel, Hill 78 with Benny Fingers Kohn, and the Housatonic Philharmonic.
LEE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
John Jay
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Selectboard to review Housatonic School bids

Great Barrington — At its regular meeting on Monday, August 22 the Selectboard will be reviewing two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School. Back in January, the town put out a request for proposals for the building located on 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic. The building was built...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Real Estate Brokerage#Nursing School#Retirement#Bc Bs#The Midwestern Va#The Episcopal Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy