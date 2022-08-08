Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
westbendnews.net
Coffee & Conversation Social for Paulding County Young Professionals
The Young Professionals of Paulding County had a successful social event Thursday night July 29, 2022 at Grounded Coffee & Crumbs. The growing group met for “Coffee & Conversation” and the coffee shop was buzzing! New connections were made and current events and local topics were discussed. There is a lot of potential for this group as the question continues to be asked, what is it that Young Professionals want to see for the future of their Paulding County?
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Chamber 2022 Gem of the Year: Barry DeLong
Just a Small Town guy with a musical gift and humble spirit — these are just some of the traits of this year’s Antwerp Chamber Gem of the Year. Barry DeLong was overwhelmingly nominated by the residents of Antwerp for this Award. It both surprised and humbled him to accept the nomination when he was informed of the decision.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
westbendnews.net
DOROTHY GOYINGS
Dorothy Goyings, 88, passed away on Aug. 9, 2022 at the Gardens of Paulding after an extended illness. Dorothy Irene Todd was born Sept. 2, 1933 to Orville “Bud” and Blanche (Klingler) Todd. While attending Paulding School she was a flute player in the band and graduated with the Class of 1951. She married Ray Goyings on Oct. 26, 1952 and they were blessed with three children: Steve (Joanie) Goyings, Doug (Diane) Goyings of Paulding and Melinda (Chris) Walters of Antwerp. Dorothy especially loved spoiling her six grandchildren: Stephanie (Scott) Pier, Trent (Kelly) Goyings, Jeremy (Jessica) Goyings, Chelsie (Justin) Ross, Christina Burk and Brent (Brittney) Kauser. She was also Great Grandma to Grace & Tyler Goyings, Lyla & Dylan Pier, Axel & Garrett Goyings, Carleigh Burk, Bralen, Briahlyn, Brayer and baby (on the way) Kauser and step-granddaughters Riley and Macy Ross.
westbendnews.net
OTHAL MAYNARD “SAM” CARNAHAN
Othal Maynard “Sam” Carnahan, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 8, 2022. He was born in Oakwood, Ohio, on May 16, 1927, to Laurel F. and Opal Maye (Grove) Carnahan, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Blue Jacket Choir, then was shipped to the Philippines during World War II. On December 31, 1947, he married Arlene E. Riggenbach, who passed away in 2000. After working for the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years, he retired in 1989. As a part-time hobby, he was a Journeyman electrician. He was a member of the Latty Friends UM Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #570, Continental, OH where he obtained his 32nd degree Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite. He was a former councilman and Mayor of Latty, Ohio, and long-time snowbird and Florida resident before moving to Country Inn, Latty, in 2019.
Lima News
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
westbendnews.net
Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary
Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
WANE-TV
New shell building going up near airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave. As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open
LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital
HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
