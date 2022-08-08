ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Coffee & Conversation Social for Paulding County Young Professionals

The Young Professionals of Paulding County had a successful social event Thursday night July 29, 2022 at Grounded Coffee & Crumbs. The growing group met for “Coffee & Conversation” and the coffee shop was buzzing! New connections were made and current events and local topics were discussed. There is a lot of potential for this group as the question continues to be asked, what is it that Young Professionals want to see for the future of their Paulding County?
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Chamber 2022 Gem of the Year: Barry DeLong

Just a Small Town guy with a musical gift and humble spirit — these are just some of the traits of this year’s Antwerp Chamber Gem of the Year. Barry DeLong was overwhelmingly nominated by the residents of Antwerp for this Award. It both surprised and humbled him to accept the nomination when he was informed of the decision.
ANTWERP, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

DOROTHY GOYINGS

Dorothy Goyings, 88, passed away on Aug. 9, 2022 at the Gardens of Paulding after an extended illness. Dorothy Irene Todd was born Sept. 2, 1933 to Orville “Bud” and Blanche (Klingler) Todd. While attending Paulding School she was a flute player in the band and graduated with the Class of 1951. She married Ray Goyings on Oct. 26, 1952 and they were blessed with three children: Steve (Joanie) Goyings, Doug (Diane) Goyings of Paulding and Melinda (Chris) Walters of Antwerp. Dorothy especially loved spoiling her six grandchildren: Stephanie (Scott) Pier, Trent (Kelly) Goyings, Jeremy (Jessica) Goyings, Chelsie (Justin) Ross, Christina Burk and Brent (Brittney) Kauser. She was also Great Grandma to Grace & Tyler Goyings, Lyla & Dylan Pier, Axel & Garrett Goyings, Carleigh Burk, Bralen, Briahlyn, Brayer and baby (on the way) Kauser and step-granddaughters Riley and Macy Ross.
PAULDING, OH
westbendnews.net

OTHAL MAYNARD “SAM” CARNAHAN

Othal Maynard “Sam” Carnahan, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 8, 2022. He was born in Oakwood, Ohio, on May 16, 1927, to Laurel F. and Opal Maye (Grove) Carnahan, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Blue Jacket Choir, then was shipped to the Philippines during World War II. On December 31, 1947, he married Arlene E. Riggenbach, who passed away in 2000. After working for the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years, he retired in 1989. As a part-time hobby, he was a Journeyman electrician. He was a member of the Latty Friends UM Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #570, Continental, OH where he obtained his 32nd degree Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite. He was a former councilman and Mayor of Latty, Ohio, and long-time snowbird and Florida resident before moving to Country Inn, Latty, in 2019.
LATTY, OH
Lima News

Central Jam comes to downtown Lima

LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
LIMA, OH
WANE 15

Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary

Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New shell building going up near airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new shell building is being built just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday to celebrate to launch of construction of a $5.4 million facility at 4455 Airway Ave. As a shell building, a prospective tenant can lease...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open

LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital

HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland...
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

