Akeley Man Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nisswa
A 26-year-old Akeley man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed near Nisswa around 7:00 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim, Alex Nelson, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Cruiser southbound on Highway 371 toward Nashway Road. A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, of St. Paul, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road and was hauling a boat on a trailer. Lentsch attempted to cross the intersection of Nashway Road and Highway 371 and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. Nelson then struck the boat.
Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes
A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes has found dead in a nearby lake. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard and deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The man, who was found dead, was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near Gasink Road.
Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party
On Monday night in Brainerd, world-class classical music could be heard echoing through the streets as the Lakes Area Music Festival put on a block party in a downtown parking lot. A number of years ago, South 6th Street downtown went under construction. Now that it has been revamped and...
Lakewood Health System Receives Silver Quality Award for Care Center
Lakewood Health System in Staples has picked up a big honor for their care center. The achievement celebrates the commitment to improving quality of care for individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care. After receiving a Silver – Achievement in Quality award from the American Health Care Association and...
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
