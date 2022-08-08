Read full article on original website
GMFS Joplin Parks & Rec Interview
The Joplin Parks and Rec was with us this morning to tell us about their 2022 Mom & Son Date Night, with Joplin History Mineral Museum! There will be dinner, dancing, as well as some fun games and prizes. Be sure to mark your calendar for this September 23rd & 24th!
New Grocery Store Opens in Bronson
Kelly and Thaddeus Perry opened their store, Perry’s Pork Rinds and Country Store on July 31 in Bronson, Kansas-population 309. The store is located right on Highway 54 that runs through the town. The mom and pop operation has people sign a guest book when they come in. “This...
City of Joplin announces new Manager for Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin today announced its new Airport Manager for Joplin Regional Airport, Bart Starkey. Officials say the position opened up after long-time manager Steve Stockam retired in April of this year. Starkey has broad management experience from 21 years with the Federal Bureau of...
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds. According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 392 pounds sold while The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 308 pounds. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 88,893 active patient cards.
Nelson Blythe Selected to Fill District 1 Commissioner Position
A convention of the Bourbon County Republican party committee members was held on August 4 to decide who would fill Lynne Oharah’s Bourbon County Commissioner District 1 position. To view a prior story on Oharah’s resignation:. After the rules of selection were explained, the Republican committee had two...
MoDOT announces Exit 18 Ramp closure for August 15
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT announced this week its plans to close Westbound I-44-to-Northbound I-49 Ramp (Exit 18) starting August 15th. Officials say the project will help widen and extend the ramp to better improve traffic and safety. MoDOT says residents should use alternate routes for up to 30...
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
Carthage Paraprofessional Training
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The start of school for many local schools — including Carthage — is now just 14-days away. And plenty of support staffers are getting ready. The Carthage School District began a two-day training session today for paraprofessionals. A total of 180 are learning about a wide range of strategies for working with their students.
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County tractor crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor truck crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
Power outages across the region as storms roll through
JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
