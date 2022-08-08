CV History: In the Late 1800s, the Failed Town of Palmdale Briefly Had Its Own Train Going Down What Today Is Farrell Drive

Read full article on original website
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue Torres
US News and World Report
The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California
Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
luxury-houses.net
A Timeless Contemporary Home in Palm Desert by Guy Dreier offers Dramatic Down-valley Views Listed for $7.99 Million
The Home in Palm Desert, a stunning contemporary residence tucked above the 2nd green of BIGHORN’S Mountain course with dramatic down-valley views is now available for sale. This home located at 161 Wanish Pl, Palm Desert, California offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lorna Ball (Phone: 760-610-8444) at Bighorn Properties, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Desert.
travelingmom.com
15 Must-Try Rancho Mirage Restaurants in SoCal
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. From swanky hotels and swimming pools to outdoor adventures and many great restaurants, Palm Springs offers something for just about everyone. Situated in California’s Colorado Desert, Palm Springs is an ideal getaway for families, friends, couples and especially foodies.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California
Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer
The defense rested and closing arguments began today in the retrial of a 73-year-old former attorney who was previously convicted in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree but was granted a new trial -- along with three of his co-defendants. David K. Replogle is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of The post Defense rests in retrial of man accused in 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer appeared first on KESQ.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature. Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years. The Legislative Analyst’s...
cvindependent.com
Open Space Preserved: After Four Acquisitions in Less Than Two Years, the Oswit Land Trust Makes Plans for Its Crown Jewel: the Prescott Preserve
On July 25, Oswit Land Trust (OLT) president Jane Garrison emailed supporters and media members, inviting them to an announcement of the OLT’s newest acquisition. “This is THE one that everyone will talk about for years to come!” Garrison wrote. “This is THE one that other communities will look (at) as an example! This is THE one that exemplifies being proactive versus reactive! This is THE one that restores your faith in humans!”
Watch: Plane lands on California highway, catches fire
Investigators are called it a 'forced landing' after the pilot claimed to have been experiencing engine troubles.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
kcrw.com
LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal
In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
californiathroughmylens.com
Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder
Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
SFGate
2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
