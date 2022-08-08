Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter.
The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road and Elmco Avenue when the suspect returned and fired two shots in their direction. The deputies then found the suspect attempting to enter a vehicle.
The suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody, according to KCSO. The deputies found a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on the suspect.
The office said the suspect was taken to county jail for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and related charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 6