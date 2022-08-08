ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

By Jamie Ostroff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wHfs_0h9cS2tH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town.

Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona , Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The company publishes environmental data online for all of its facilities, and shared with NBC4 their plans to improve those numbers. However, not all of those solutions are clear.

“We’re going to take everything that we’ve learned from Arizona and New Mexico and Oregon and bring it to Ohio,” said Linda Qian, of Intel’s global public affairs team.

Ohio Intel jobs open: Where can you apply?

There is still plenty of work to do to meet some long-term environmental goals, Qian added.

“In April, we announced a new commitment to reach net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2040,” she said. “We really don’t know how we’re going to achieve that yet. You know, it’s not something we can really just buy our way out of. It’s something that we really as an, as a company– as an industry with our supply chain have to go figure out how to achieve that, through research and development– through industry collaboration.”

Intel is also working on reducing its impact on local water supplies.

“Semiconductor manufacturing is water intensive,” Qian said. “But over the last four-plus decades, we’ve really refined and optimized our process to be able to conserve, reuse, and recycle as much water as we possibly can.”

Data for Intel’s Arizona plant shows less water usage with each passing quarter in 2021.

Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany

The company says it plans to be “net positive” for water use by 2030, meaning every drop of fresh water used by Intel would be recycled, cleaned and put back into the water supply.

According to Qian, some of Intel’s plants are already doing that, but others are only returning about 80 percent of the water they use.

Qian said Ohio’s proximity to Lake Erie was one of many factors that made the state attractive for Intel’s newest plant. As part of an incentive package, a large reclamation facility will be built by Intel’s new campus.

In at least one area with an existing Intel plant, the company collaborates with local environmental advocates.

The Community Environmental Working Group in New Mexico was formed decades ago by community members, to take a research-driven approach to shrink the Rio Rancho plant’s environmental footprint. Intel has employees participating as members of the independent group.

“They’re more open and more — providing stuff than almost anybody you can find,” said John Bartlit, the group’s chair. “They also have more resources than almost anybody you can find.”

Bartlit says the CEWG has gotten results, including better pollution abatement equipment and taller smokestacks to make emissions less bothersome on the ground.

“We want to be a good neighbor, we want to be an asset to the community,” Qian said.

Intel said it is setting up a community advisory panel for the New Albany plant, and will invite people to join as members. Anyone else in Ohio can submit feedback via Intel’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Related
NBC4 Columbus

The CHIPS Act is signed. What now for Intel and Ohio?

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – President Joe Biden has put pen to paper Tuesday, making Intel’s most wanted legislation become law before the company makes the jump into Ohio. The CHIPS and Science Act, which has made the rounds in both the U.S. House and Senate since 2021, finally cleared both chambers of Congress at the end […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
County
Licking County, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Licking County, OH
Society
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Licking County, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Hillsboro, OH
Autoblog

Foxconn will build autonomous electric tractors in Ohio

It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lt. Gov. Husted, lawmakers on CHIPS Act in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act Tuesday morning, receiving bipartisan support at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers said it will change the trajectory of the state. “It’s going to have a massive impact on Central Ohio,” State Representative Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) said. Intel will invest at least $20 […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Resources#Greenhouse Gas#Ohio Intel#Semiconductor
NBC4 Columbus

High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000

A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Rising interest rates for homebuyers? A Columbus realtor explains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is the highest in 40 years, leading to increased mortgage rates at around 4.5% to 5%. Prospective homebuyers navigating this market will have their finances affected and might be wondering why the federal bank is making it harder for them to borrow money.  To combat consumer prices increasing 9.1%, a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. In July, State Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, assigned to Fairfield County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Tony Zerkle received complaints about five coyote carcasses that had been dumped in a tributary of Clear Creek. While there is no closed season or bag limit on coyotes in Ohio, dumping and litter laws state that nothing of an unsightly or unsanitary nature may be dumped on the banks of or in the waters of the state. The officers issued misdemeanor summonses to two individuals for the incident.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Will central Ohio gas prices continue to go down?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices are the one place people are seeing some inflation relief at this time but how long is that going to last? The average gas price for a gallon in central Ohio is around $3.68. That is about 33 cents below the national average of around $4.01. The price of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Scandals cloud trust in Ohio's utility regulation commission

This is part two of three-part series exploring Columbia Gas of Ohio's record-high rate increase request within the state's regulatory environment. When a utility company in Ohio wants to charge customers more, they aren’t allowed to just do it. Even though these companies are for-profit, state law limits how they increase rates and by how much.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy