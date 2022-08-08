Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson performs Billie Jean Sing Along at Practice (VIDEO)
The Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson was a hell of a college football player, but the kid can sing too!. The Lions kept the hometown kid close to home by drafting him second overall, and he recently made his teammates happy. In the debut episode of the HBO series, the...
ESPN
'Billie Jean' performances and a lot of Dan Campbell: What to expect from the Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks'
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made headlines during his introductory news conference last year when he talked about biting kneecaps off and taking chunks out of opponents, and now it’s time for an encore -- of sorts -- for the colorful coach. The Lions will be featured...
MLive.com
Air raid: 20 quarterbacks to watch in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Toe meets leather for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season in just 16 days, and while the sweat-soaked two-a-days leading up to kickoff are tough, the pressure really ramps up under the Friday night lights. Having a veteran quarterback to command the huddle is a big benefit on the...
Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022
Predicting a team’s final 53-man roster is a hapless procedure. As many hours as one could spend analyzing a team’s
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
At night practice, Vikings fans got a glimpse of a work in progress
The only fireworks from the Vikings during the night practice came after it was over but there's plenty of time before the season begins.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
ESPN
Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams gets Matthew Stafford's No. 9
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The newest No. 9 for the Detroit Lions is expected to be a lot faster than the old one in the Motor City. Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 -- Matthew Stafford's old Detroit number. He shared an image of the uniform on his Instagram account.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Sting of six-win playoff snub is driving force for All Saints football
BAY CITY, MI – Bay City All Saints could accept getting beat on the scoreboard. It was a bit more difficult accepting a loss on the calculator. The Cougars enter the 2022 high school football season with unique motivation, one year after reaching the six-win mark yet falling short of a postseason berth by .305 playoff points.
MLive.com
Love guides Oxford football team into first season after school shooting
Every time Cam Jarrett steps onto a football field this season, he will carry a lot more weight than just pads and a helmet. As a senior on the Oxford High School football team, Jarrett and his teammates are entering the first football season since their school was the site of a tragic shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021 that claimed the lives of four students.
Comments / 0