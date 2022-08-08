ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams gets Matthew Stafford's No. 9

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The newest No. 9 for the Detroit Lions is expected to be a lot faster than the old one in the Motor City. Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 -- Matthew Stafford's old Detroit number. He shared an image of the uniform on his Instagram account.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Sting of six-win playoff snub is driving force for All Saints football

BAY CITY, MI – Bay City All Saints could accept getting beat on the scoreboard. It was a bit more difficult accepting a loss on the calculator. The Cougars enter the 2022 high school football season with unique motivation, one year after reaching the six-win mark yet falling short of a postseason berth by .305 playoff points.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Love guides Oxford football team into first season after school shooting

Every time Cam Jarrett steps onto a football field this season, he will carry a lot more weight than just pads and a helmet. As a senior on the Oxford High School football team, Jarrett and his teammates are entering the first football season since their school was the site of a tragic shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021 that claimed the lives of four students.
HIGH SCHOOL

