ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict

Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WNYT

Man initially given life without parole in 2 murders freed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man convicted of the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend is being released after 42 years in prison, his life sentence without possibility of parole recently commuted by a state board. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNYT

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WNYT

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNYT

Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An auto trim maker violated the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit, Michigan environmental officials say. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNYT

Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile (80-kilometer) Crow Creek Pipeline Project.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
WNYT

Ballston man accused of assaulting baby

A Saratoga County man is in jail after police say he hit and choked a baby. William Burden Jr., 30, of Ballston injured a 1-year-old child, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. A Milton Town Court judge arraigned Burden on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Burden...
BALLSTON, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Maine boy turns farming passion into growing business

Brayden Nadeau, 12, has turned his passion for farming into a business. The Maine boy grows, raises and cares for animals that he eventually sells. While Brayden might not be able to drive a car for four more years, he always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. Two years ago, he started his first farm stand.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy