WNYT
Governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
WNYT
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher,...
WNYT
Man initially given life without parole in 2 murders freed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man convicted of the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend is being released after 42 years in prison, his life sentence without possibility of parole recently commuted by a state board. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1...
WNYT
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said,...
WNYT
Actor who plays ‘The Flash’ making new headlines in Vermont after arrest
Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash,” was charged Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home on County Road and leaving with multiple bottles of alcohol. These charges add to Miller’s rap sheet. The actor was previously arrested for assault in Hawaii. However, Miller is making headlines in Vermont...
WNYT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.
WNYT
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — An auto trim maker violated the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit, Michigan environmental officials say. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division issued citations Tuesday to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom for discharging a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium into a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29.
WNYT
Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile (80-kilometer) Crow Creek Pipeline Project.
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
WNYT
Ballston man accused of assaulting baby
A Saratoga County man is in jail after police say he hit and choked a baby. William Burden Jr., 30, of Ballston injured a 1-year-old child, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. A Milton Town Court judge arraigned Burden on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Burden...
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home
PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
WNYT
Maine boy turns farming passion into growing business
Brayden Nadeau, 12, has turned his passion for farming into a business. The Maine boy grows, raises and cares for animals that he eventually sells. While Brayden might not be able to drive a car for four more years, he always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. Two years ago, he started his first farm stand.
