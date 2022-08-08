Read full article on original website
Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles
England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
Jack Draper claims maiden top-10 win as three Brits through in Montreal
Jack Draper defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.Draper had to fight back from down a break in the second before he managed to wrap up the match 7-5 6-4 (4) just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout, with Draper taking on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.British number two Dan Evans, meanwhile, shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev...
Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons
Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
No sign of trouble to come: The haunting last words NRL coach Paul Green made at footy legends' game just days before his shock death
Paul Green's last public appearance came just days before his shock death - speaking of his 'good memories' while attending an NRL game with former teammates. The death of the legendary NRL figure - who took out one of the sport's highest awards as a player when he collected the Rothmans Medal in 1995 - has thrown the footy world into shock and mourning.
Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev on day of upsets in Montreal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday.
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
Jason Woodward: Sale Sharks sign ex-Gloucester full-back
Sale Sharks have signed full-back Jason Woodward ahead of the new season. He has signed a one-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium after being released by Gloucester at the end of last season. The 32-year-old, who can also play on the wing and at centre, had been at Kingsholm...
Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers
Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Carabao Cup second round: Leicester City drawn at Stockport County and Tranmere host Newcastle
Leicester City will travel to League Two Stockport County in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Newcastle United visiting fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers. Frank Lampard's Everton have been drawn away to League One Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa also face third-tier opposition in Bolton Wanderers. The second...
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay. The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports. The Blues are rumoured...
Star jockey dies after falling from his horse during a race
Tributes have poured in for Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida, who died after suffering head and spinal injuries in a fall during a race in New Zealand, Waikato Hospital confirmed Wednesday.The 28-year-old, who was based in Manawatu, died Tuesday night, having been on life support in a coma after suffering critical injuries following the fall at a race meeting in Cambridge last Wednesday.The Herald Sun reported Yanagida fell about 250 meters from the finish line, and his horse fell on top of him. Yanagida's helmet came off during the fall and he was also trampled by a horse behind him, NZ Herald reported.In a...
Newcastle visit Tranmere as Everton and Leeds face League One opponents in Carabao Cup second round
The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.In the Southern...
Tom Opacic joins Hull KR from Parramatta Eels for 2023
Opacic kickstarted his NRL career with the Brisbane Broncos in 2016, debuting in Round 16 against Canterbury Bulldogs and has gone on to make 76 appearances for the Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels. A devastating support runner with a relentless work rate, the 27-year-old centre is a major...
Carabao Cup: Coventry City v Bristol City moved to Burton Albion because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bristol City on Wednesday has been moved to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium due to their pitch still being deemed "unsafe". The Coventry Building Society Arena hosted rugby sevens matches for the Commonwealth Games at the end of July. Home ticket-holders will be refunded,...
Brentford vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League game
MANCHESTER UNITED are in need of a much better performance than the opening Premier League weekend when they take on Brentford THIS SATURDAY. A quickfire double from Pascal Gross was enough for Brighton to complete the first major upset of the season. And it was horrible scenes off the field...
David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday
Manchester City host Bournemouth in their first home Premier League game of the year, and David Coote will be the referee for the game. City ran out 2-0 winners in their opening game against West-Ham at the London Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals.
