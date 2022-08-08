Jack Draper defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round of the National Bank Open.Draper had to fight back from down a break in the second before he managed to wrap up the match 7-5 6-4 (4) just before 1am in Montreal.World number eight Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout, with Draper taking on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.British number two Dan Evans, meanwhile, shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev...

SPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO