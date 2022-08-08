ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Colonie man accused of photographing woman in campground shower

A Colonie man took pictures of someone while they were taking a shower, according to police. State police arrested 45-year-old Mark Siciliano of Colonie. Troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park & Riverfront Campground on Saturday. They say Siciliano took photos of a victim taking a shower in the public bathroom.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Bennington police warn of possible missing child scam

Bennington police are issuing a warning against a possible scam. They say it’s circulating in Facebook tag sale groups. A person makes a post with a picture of a young child saying they cannot find her parents. Police say the same post was shared all over the country, but...
BENNINGTON, VT

