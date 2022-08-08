Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department looking for stolen 2016 Yamaha motorcycle
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle that was recently stolen. According to a social media post from OPD, the suspect who stole the motorcycle was last seen riding it on NE 14th Street, and the suspect was heading towards E Silver Springs Boulevard. When the motorcycle was stolen, it did not have a license plate attached because the owner had removed it prior to the theft.
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing. . 44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday. . Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on...
WCJB
Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.
villages-news.com
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Car backs into school bus with children aboard in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — As school was letting out Wednesday, a school bus with 25 children aboard in Marion County got into a small accident. A driver in a sedan was backing up toward Southwest 66th Street as the school bus was heading east around 3:30 p.m. The driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying man who allegedly stole alcohol from Circle K
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a male suspect in a recent theft case that occurred at a local Circle K gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Circle K gas station located at 1702 S Pine Avenue and stole several alcoholic beverages.
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
fox13news.com
Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
ocala-news.com
Three women suspected of stealing $18,000 worth of merchandise from Sunglass Hut in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut located at the Paddock Mall. According to a social media post from OPD, the female suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Paddock Mall...
WCJB
No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County. Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
News4Jax.com
Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body
A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
Comments / 0