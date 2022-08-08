ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department looking for stolen 2016 Yamaha motorcycle

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle that was recently stolen. According to a social media post from OPD, the suspect who stole the motorcycle was last seen riding it on NE 14th Street, and the suspect was heading towards E Silver Springs Boulevard. When the motorcycle was stolen, it did not have a license plate attached because the owner had removed it prior to the theft.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect

The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing. . 44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday. . Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase

Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying man who allegedly stole alcohol from Circle K

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a male suspect in a recent theft case that occurred at a local Circle K gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Circle K gas station located at 1702 S Pine Avenue and stole several alcoholic beverages.
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.  Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
News4Jax.com

Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body

A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

