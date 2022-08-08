ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why MongoDB Stock Gained 20% In July

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher last month as improving investor sentiment drove a recovery among cloud stocks, and the company benefited from some bullish analyst chatter.

While there was little company-specific news out on the database software business, the improving macroeconomic picture favored the stock.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence , the stock finished the month up 20%, though the chart below shows that it wasn't a smooth ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpBBX_0h9cRZeY00

^SPX data by YCharts

So what

The best day of the month for MongoDB came on July 5, when the stock jumped 13% on high-volume trading. Though there was no news out on the company, the Nasdaq popped as oil prices fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May, a sign that inflation concerns were easing, helping to avert a recession. Long-dated bond yields also fell, which helped expensive tech stocks with long-dated earnings like MongoDB. That's because falling interest rates lead to a lower discount rate, which makes earnings in the future worth more, according to typical financial models.

The following week, MongoDB stock fell 6.3% after bearish comments from ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott weighed on the broader software sector. That sell-off overshadowed an analyst endorsement as Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB with an outperform rating. Analyst William Power said MongoDB had established itself as the clear next-generation database leader, and sees strong growth ahead with a large addressable market.

Finally, shares surged over the last week of July as investors reacted favorably to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said he did not believe the U.S. was in a recession. Though the central bank also raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points that day, July 27, stocks soared on hopes that inflation could be brought to heel without causing a recession.

Now what

MongoDB stock is still down about 40% from its peak, largely for valuation reasons, like much of the cloud software sector . Currently, the stock trades at a still-lofty price-to-sales ratio of 23 and is not profitable, though it is growing quickly.

That valuation means that macroeconomics like interest rates and recession forecasts will likely continue to move the stock for the foreseeable future. Still, long-term investors should keep their eye on the business's performance, especially Atlas, its cloud-based database product that has delivered eyepopping growth.

10 stocks we like better than MongoDB
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MongoDB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has positions in MongoDB. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB and ServiceNow, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Bill Mcdermott
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Interest Rates#Mongodb#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Spx#Servicenow
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy