Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students

OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges
All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Buck Gully Trail, Mayor’s Youth Council
This month the City is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Upper Buck Gully trail renovations, which created an accessible, habitat-friendly hiking and biking trail within a protected canyon. In the past decade, the Buck Gully trail has become one of the City’s most popular recreational destinations, enjoyed by more...
New Principal Takes Helm at Esencia K-8 School
City Staff to Study Potential Incentives for Security Cameras for Downtown Businesses
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris and OC Coast Keeper host a beach cleanup in Huntington Beach on August 13, 2022
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris and OC Coast Keeper will host a beach cleanup in Huntington Beach on August 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Beach State Park, 21601 Pacific Coast Highway, PCH and Magnolia St. (Enter in through PCH and Magnolia kiosk and drive north to Lifeguard Tower 9).
Letter to the Editor: A Poor Start to the City Council Election
We are off to a poor start for the 2022 election. Tom Miller, a newcomer to Newport Beach who recently sold his auto detailing business, moved to town and decided it would be fun to be on the city council, has personally and through surrogates attacked the integrity of Joe Stapleton, one of the most ethical and community focused candidates to run for office in a generation.
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
Orange County Probation Department appoints Daniel Hernandez as Chief Probation Officer
The Orange County Executive Officer (CEO) Frank Kim announced that Daniel C. Hernandez is the new Chief Probation Officer of the County Probation Department on July 26, 2022. The announcement came after the Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Chief Hernandez. “Following 28 years with the department, from entry level correctional...
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
Adopt a Clubhouse on the Greatness Amplified Giving Day
The Countdown is here! Giving Day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress is in TWO WEEKS on August 24, 2022. All proceed will go to support our technology initiative and help fund new Chromebooks and Smartboards. Adopt a Clubhouse and help us raise $10,000 on...
Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
Mom’s Touch Brings its Exceptional Fried Chicken Restaurants to Long Beach and South Bay
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.
Cypress Police Department encourages community to drive with extra care during Back to School Safety Month
As students head back to the classroom, the Cypress Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Mayor Paulo Morales said....
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Highs temperatures are expected to...
Pacific Harbor Line: A short line like no other
The September 2022 issue of Trains: THE magazine of railroading has a solid article by Bill Stephens of local interest: all about Pacific Harbor Line, which moves freight from docks to outbound BNSF and Union Pacific trains. The unique short line was “born from inefficiencies that mounted in the mid-1980s as container traffic at the ports grew exponentially.” By 1987 — before the formation of Pacific Harbor Line — getting freight out of the twin harbors was “an odd mix of competition involving three Class I railroads, two ports, and multiple marine terminals and ocean carriers.”
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel operating in the vicinity of Newport Beach on Aug. 6, 2022. A small boat crew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach discovered that the 50-foot pleasure craft, Yachtley Crue, was operating as an illegal charter with 12 passengers aboard and found the following violations:
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
