Financial Reports

Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $107.9 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $668.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRI

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

