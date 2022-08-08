Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $107.9 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $668.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $671.8 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.1 million.

