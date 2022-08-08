ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

elizabethton.com

Summers named Economic Development Director of Johnson City

City Manager Cathy Ball announced Monday, Aug. 8, that Alicia Summers has been named Economic Development Director. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the State,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the City of Johnson City.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm

KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
KINGSPORT, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Business
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in 1976,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jeff McCord named new Northeast president

NASHVILLE — It's official: Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus, voted on the appointment in a called online meeting Monday shortly before 11 a.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisiors – we are not a burden

WISE – Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell county supervisors Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap brought concerns over a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District

Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Two SWVA clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
LEE COUNTY, VA

