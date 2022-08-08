City Manager Cathy Ball announced Monday, Aug. 8, that Alicia Summers has been named Economic Development Director. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the State,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the City of Johnson City.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO