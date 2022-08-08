Helios Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.7 million.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $930 million to $950 million.

