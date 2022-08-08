LivePerson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $75.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $120.5 million to $123.6 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $507.1 million to $518.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN