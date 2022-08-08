ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. James Taylor & Finacial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOLB 1010AM
 4 days ago

Black Politics Expert Dr. James Taylor checks into the classroom on Monday morning. Dr. Taylor will discuss if the tide is turning in the Democrats’ favor as we move closer to the mid-term elections. Dr. Taylor will also discuss why 25% of Black Georgia voters support Brian Kemp. Before we get to Dr. Taylor, Finacial Expert JB Bryan on the recession & if buying a house is out of reach for most of the Black Community.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

Comments / 0

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

