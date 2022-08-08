ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Monday Forecast: Hot & humid, cold front by Thursday

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The summertime pattern rolls on early this week, with hot and humid weather leading to more afternoon and evening scattered storms.

But there are some changes ahead for the end of the week!

A cold front will move in from the northwest Thursday into early Friday. That will come with more scattered storms, mainly Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, drier weather takes over– that means lower humidity, too! It will be a nice change from the weeks of mugginess we’ve been feeling.

The weekend is shaping up to be good, with lots of sunshine, below-average daytime highs, and refreshing mornings!

Tonight: Shower/t’storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 72.

Tuesday: Sunny start, PM storms. High 92.

