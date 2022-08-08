INDUS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The real estate and landscape company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDT