Lument: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

