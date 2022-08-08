PowerSchool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $157.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.7 million.

