Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
'Trespasser' on tracks killed in collision with Tri-Rail train
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is calling a deadly collision on Tri-Rail tracks "train vs. trespasser," Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene on Summit Boulevard between Dreher Trail N. and Easy Street, shortly after 10 a.m. The pedestrian was...
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
Pedestrian dead after being struck by Brightline train
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a northbound train hit the pedestrian who was walking east across the tracks. The incident happened just...
Mobile home fire spreads to nearby car and brush
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a mobile home fire that rapidly spread to the surrounding area on Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a mobile home off of F Road in Loxahatchee, according to firefighters. The flames extended from the home to a car and nearby brush.
Dozens of traffic citations handed out to drivers in school zones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic officer Keith Applebaum and crossing guard Cherie Portinga hit the streets in Port St. Lucie to slow drivers down now that school is back in session. Port St. Lucie police say its traffic unit handed out 53 warnings and citations across school...
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Police share picture of 'person of interest' after armed robbery in stolen jeep
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have a picture of a person of interest, a week after two men were robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened last Monday, Aug. 1, in Palm Springs. Police there said two people wearing ski masks approached the victims on Ford Road, north of...
West Palm Beach City Council considers adding crime center for police force
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach City Council is meeting Monday to consider approving the installation of the police department's crime center, that nearby agencies would also be able to use. West Palm Beach Police uses the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office crime lab right...
Postal Service offering rewards of up to $50,000 in 3 armed robberies
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering rewards of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbers who struck mail carriers in three incidents. Two of those happened in Fort Pierce, while the other happened in Boca Raton. The armed...
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
New proposal aims to help passengers receive refunds from airlines
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Since Thursday, FlightAware says more than 4-thousand flights have been canceled and even more have been delayed across the United States. Bonnie Witler booked a flight back in July and was set to fly to Oregon on Thursday night for a family wedding.
Drier Air brings lower rain chances
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A thick layer of Saharan dust has spread across our skies. So, we are much drier for Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances escalate next week as deeper moisture returns along with a steering flow towards the coast. This is good news, because it...
Hot, hazy and mainly dry through Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High pressure persists off our coastline. In addition to the ridge, a large swath of Saharan dust has meandered over the state. The combination between the dust and the ridge will lead to primarily dry conditions with limited rain chances. We can expect...
Drier pattern evolves this week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Isolated showers and storms will continue to move towards the inland areas through this evening. Drier air from the Southeast along with Saharan dust moves in beginning Tuesday. This will be bringing hazy and dry conditions along with low rain chances.
Gas prices fall to lowest price since March
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
New lawsuit filed against state of Florida, Gov. DeSantis over abortion law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The synagogue suing the state over its new abortion restriction law announced it filed a new suit with multiple plaintiffs, including a doctor and a woman who wants to protect her right to have an abortion. The case was filed in the Second...
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
