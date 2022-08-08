ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found in unincorporated West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Maria has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office said Maria Gonzalez walked away from her home on Luqui Court on Tuesday, August 9th around 9 p.m. and has not been seen since.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
'Trespasser' on tracks killed in collision with Tri-Rail train

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is calling a deadly collision on Tri-Rail tracks "train vs. trespasser," Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene on Summit Boulevard between Dreher Trail N. and Easy Street, shortly after 10 a.m. The pedestrian was...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Pedestrian dead after being struck by Brightline train

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a northbound train hit the pedestrian who was walking east across the tracks. The incident happened just...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Mobile home fire spreads to nearby car and brush

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Fire Rescue worked to put out a mobile home fire that rapidly spread to the surrounding area on Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a mobile home off of F Road in Loxahatchee, according to firefighters. The flames extended from the home to a car and nearby brush.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Drier Air brings lower rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A thick layer of Saharan dust has spread across our skies. So, we are much drier for Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances escalate next week as deeper moisture returns along with a steering flow towards the coast. This is good news, because it...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Hot, hazy and mainly dry through Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High pressure persists off our coastline. In addition to the ridge, a large swath of Saharan dust has meandered over the state. The combination between the dust and the ridge will lead to primarily dry conditions with limited rain chances. We can expect...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Drier pattern evolves this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Isolated showers and storms will continue to move towards the inland areas through this evening. Drier air from the Southeast along with Saharan dust moves in beginning Tuesday. This will be bringing hazy and dry conditions along with low rain chances.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Gas prices fall to lowest price since March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

