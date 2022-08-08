Gran Tierra Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $205.8 million in the period.

