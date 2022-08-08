ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Tierra Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $53 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $205.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTE

