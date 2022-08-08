ProAssurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $274.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.8 million.

