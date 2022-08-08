ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Monday reported net income of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $100 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

