University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold
A 304-unit Riverside apartment complex has been sold. Metro 3610 was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Silver Star Real Estate in La Palma, CBRE announced Tuesday in a statement. CBRE represented the seller, whose name was not released. The property, at 3610 Banbury Drive, was built in 1984. It...
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project
The city of Palm Springs says a contractor who was paid millions of dollars to construct the Downtown Park has "abandoned" the project, which remains incomplete nearly a year after its grand opening. With much fanfare last October, Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of its new downtown park – but 9 months later, city documents The post Palm Springs terminates Downtown Park contractor for failing to complete project appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana schools receive certification as IB World Schools
Dolores Huerta International Academy and Southridge Tech Middle School have been certified as International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools, officially authorizing their IB instructional offerings and signifying the completion of Fontana Unified School District’s K-12 IB Continuum. The continuum begins with the Primary Years Programme (PYP) at Dolores Huerta International...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: August 11, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 7. (IFPD has a new system of reporting and is working to include times in its logs.) • Aug. 1 — Public service assist. Maranatha Dr. • Aug. 2 — Traffic crash, no...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
llu.edu
Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Children’s Hospital tower
One year has flown by, and Loma Linda University Children’s Health is marking its first anniversary in the innovative Children’s Hospital tower. Opened in August of 2021, the building dots the horizon of Loma Linda with blazing panes of colorful, dichroic glass. The Children’s tower has expanded healthcare...
Cho: The PACT Act is Good News for Orange County Veterans
I am happy to report some good news for the over 100,000 veterans living in Orange County. Despite some last-minute shenanigans, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act finally heads over to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Because this is the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation passed in our nation’s history, there is something in the bill for nearly every recent generation who served our country.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Specialty Grocer HMart Opening a New Store in California
HMart will open its newest location in Irvine, California, on Friday at 10 a.m., the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer said. The new store will be located at 3825 Alton Parkway and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The store will also feature a food hall market eatery, according to the grocer's website.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
iebusinessdaily.com
Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP
Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
KSBW.com
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
theeagle1069.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
365traveler.com
16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA
Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
getnews.info
The Cal Dental Group now offers affordable, convenient dental care for all the family.
“The Cal Dental Group is located in central Los Angeles so if you are suffering and live in LA and you are asking yourself, “is there a dentist near me?” call the Cal Dental Group. The group serves West Hollywood, Century Park, Wilshire Park, La Brea, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Fairfax, Wilshire Center and Downtown Los Angeles.”
newsantaana.com
Santiago Creek and 5-freeway underpass cleared in yet another joint-effort cleanup
A joint effort by the Santa Ana Police Department, Public Works Agency, the Quality of Life Team (QOLT), City Net, Landscape West, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and CalTrans addressed issues under the 5 freeway bridge over Santiago Creek on July 27. Cleanup crews from CalTrans and QOLT cleared trash...
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
macaronikid.com
City of Murrieta's Summer Movies Series
The City of Murrieta will host its summer Movies in the Park event series on Saturday evenings throughout the month of August. Movies start at dusk and will be held at Murrieta Town Square Park and Amphitheater. These events are all free to attend and family friendly. Remember to bring chairs or a blanket and movie snacks. Well behaved, leashed, friendly dogs are welcome to attend.
