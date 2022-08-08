Trinseo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.4 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

