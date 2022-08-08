Invacare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) _ Invacare Corp. (IVC) on Monday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $189 million in the period.

