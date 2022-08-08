Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Educators discuss $34 million bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will be getting some significant upgrades due to the school bond issue passing Tuesday with 68% approval. This is the first bond issue since 2007. The district held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the plans. The district wanted to discuss...
WTOK-TV
Major upgrades planned with passage of school bond
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Security, media centers, HVAC systems, cafeterias, sports complex and so much more. The $34 million bond will go toward upgrades at all Meridian schools. “Oh, this is a huge game changer,” MPSD’s Director of Operations Clay Sims said. “I think about the children that we saw...
WTOK-TV
Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday. The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540. Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board supports bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board announced its support for the $34 million Meridian school bond issue. The school bond election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. Eight out of the 9 members read a prepared statement at a news conference Monday to show their support.
WTOK-TV
Local agency working to support women experiencing unplanned pregnancies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local agency in the Queen City is working to help pregnant women get the assistant they need during this post-Roe v. Wade world. The Center for Pregnancy Choices is rallying around women facing unplanned pregnancies as well as single mothers at their Main Event held Wednesday evening at Evangel Temple.
WTOK-TV
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen. “We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball team. The team was crowned the 2022 summer league champions. Congratulations to Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.
WTOK-TV
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
impact601.com
Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges
ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
WTOK-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Dajon Huggins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, of Meridian, who was killed last Friday. Family and friends gathered at a business on 9th Street to celebrate Huggins’ life. He was found dead inside of a car near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Candles were lit and balloons were released. Huggins’ mother said he would have celebrated his birthday in September.
WTOK-TV
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic E.F. Young Hotel building has been in the spotlight for several years, but not for a good reason. The city council met Tuesday to discuss the future of this historic landmark. The E.F. Young Hotel is an important part of Meridian’s history, but after...
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Twenty-five years ago, Kemper County Sheriff Michael McKee was killed while dealing with a domestic violence call. On Tuesday, family, friends and members of law enforcement gathered at the courthouse in his honor. It was Aug. 9, 1997 when Sheriff McKee responded to a domestic...
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
WTOK-TV
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
WTOK-TV
Afternoon thunderstorms expected Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of school for the start of the new school year. A very beautiful day is ahead, but you want to plan and prepare for the heat and some late afternoon storms. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and pack extra water bottles for the kids all week. The heat does stick around tomorrow also despite our high temperatures falling below average it is still important to practice heat safety tips.
