ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

28-year-old visitor drowns off Wainiha Bay on Kauai

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BR5mX_0h9cPbOi00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Kauai Police Department, a 28-year-old male visitor died Saturday morning after being pulled from waters off Wainiha Bay.

KPD identified the 28-year-old man and said he was visiting from Glendale, Arizona. The 28-year-old was bodyboarding Friday evening, and at 5:30 p.m., first responders were called to Wainiha Bay for a swimmer in distress.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to their preliminary report, the 28-year-old was bodyboarding, however, lost his board and was swept out into deeper water.

Kaua‘i Fire Department, Rescue 3 personnel from Līhue and ocean safety officers responded to the scene. Ocean safety officers found the 28-year-old face down in the water and brought him to shore.

Ocean safety immediately began CPR until AMR medics arrived and took over their advanced resuscitation efforts. AMR medics continued their efforts while transporting the 28-year-old to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

According to KPD he briefly regained a pulse but needed more treatment. He was then transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition. He later died early Saturday morning.

KPD said an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. At this time they do not suspect foul play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Food Trucks Competition Comes to Kauai on September 11

LIHUE (KITV4) - Food trucks from all over Kauai will convene on September 11 for a one-day competition and event, all featuring locally made cuisine. "Battle of the Food Trucks" takes place Sunday, September 11, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., on Kress Street in Lihue. Live entertainment will include Kauai Kollab, Kawaiola, and MC by Augie T.
LIHUE, HI
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Kauai County, HI
Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Arizona State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
County
Kauai County, HI
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
AZFamily

Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Boy hurt in road-rage shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A road-rage shooting in south Phoenix left a young child hospitalized. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 near 19th Avenue and Vineyard when a suspect opened fire on a car with a family inside, Phoenix Police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kauai Police Department#Android#Fire Department#L Hue#Amr#Kpd#Wilcox Medical Center
civilbeat.org

EPA Fines State Agency For Illegal Kauai Cesspool

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources paid federal regulators a six-figure fine for operating an illegal cesspool at the site of the former Kamokila Hawaiian Village in Kapaa. Banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2005, large capacity cesspools like the one that had been servicing restrooms...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Hanalei Beach Parking Lots to Be Closed

The county is notifying the public that several county parking lots will be closed for a short time this week. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that parking lots at Hanalei Bay will be temporarily closed from 6-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The temporary closures are necessary for parking lot repairs.
HANALEI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy