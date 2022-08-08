ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BWX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $74.6 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $554.2 million in the period.

BWX shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

