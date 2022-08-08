Turtle Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $17.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.

