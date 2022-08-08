ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Turtle Beach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $17.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $41.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEAR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tredegar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported net income of $14.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The plastic films...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#White Plains#Turtle Beach Corp#The White Plains#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Entain flags worries over consumer outlook as it posts higher earnings

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has posted a 17% hike in half-year earnings, but cautioned it was “not immune” to the cutback in consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.The group – which also owns bwin and partypoker online brands – reported underlying pre-tax earnings of £471 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues lifted 19% to £2.1 billion.Better-than-expected trading in its betting shops helped offset falling online gaming as the pandemic-fuelled boom began to wane, while it also said customers were beginning to cut their spend in the face of soaring cost pressures.The group said: “The current...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -121.43%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.67%....
STOCKS
NASDAQ

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy