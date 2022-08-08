National Health Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $57.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $21.7 million, or 47 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.48 to $4.53 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHI