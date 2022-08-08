ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

National Health Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $57.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $21.7 million, or 47 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.

National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.48 to $4.53 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHI

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Tredegar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported net income of $14.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The plastic films...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Reit#Automated Insights#Nhi
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Energous Q2 Earnings

Energous WATT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $48 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy