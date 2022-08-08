Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
BREAKING: popular Prevail Coffee coming to Birmingham
Coffee lovers, there’s a latte to love about this news: Prevail Coffee is coming to Birmingham. The popular coffee roaster already has two locations in Montgomery and Atlanta, and soon, they’re bringing their fantastic coffee to the Shipt tower in downtown Birmingham. Keep reading for the brew-tiful details.
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bham Now
7 Birmingham places to kick off your tailgate for Friday night lights season
Birmingham, are you ready to kick off football season? Before we head out to the football field on Friday nights, check out these seven local restaurants to fill all of your tailgating needs. 1. Saw’s Juke Joint. This Birmingham barbeque restaurant is a classic and has all of your...
Trussville’s Connor Newton shines as World Games intern
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — If you attended any of the World Games events at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) last month and noticed how smoothly run the event was, you can thank Trussville native Connor Newton. An accounting major at Auburn and the recipient of the Parker Boswell Internship Program, […]
wbrc.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
comebacktown.com
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
AdWeek
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
Bham Now
Create Birmingham announces the launch of a monthly comic strip challenge
Create Birmingham, in partnership with CreativeHubs and The Birmingham Public Library, has just launched The Comic Strip Challenge. The Challenge will be a monthly comic strip competition and publication for the residents of Jefferson County to try and promote people’s interest in the creative industry. Read on for contest details.
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Bham Now
Sidewalk Film Festival is back Aug. 22-28—everything you need to know before you go
Lights. Camera. Action! Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District comes alive, August 22-28, as the Sidewalk Film Festival returns for its 24th year. Before you grab your fave movie-going snacks, here’s everything you need to know before attending the event. What is the Sidewalk Film Festival?. The Sidewalk Film Festival...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Alabama cabinet manufacturer announces $17 million expansion, to create 415 jobs
A family-owned cabinet company has announced a $17 million expansion in Oxford that will create 415 jobs over five years. Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet Inc. will build a 250,000-square-foot facility to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product. Construction is set to begin next spring. The facility, to...
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
AFFLINK Grows Leadership Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- AFFLINK President & CEO Dennis Riffer announced today that, effective August 12, 2022, Dana Duckworth will join AFFLINK as VP of Supply Chain Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005297/en/ Dana Duckworth (Photo: Business Wire)
birminghamtimes.com
Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is “working hard to combat”...
