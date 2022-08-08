ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

BREAKING: popular Prevail Coffee coming to Birmingham

Coffee lovers, there’s a latte to love about this news: Prevail Coffee is coming to Birmingham. The popular coffee roaster already has two locations in Montgomery and Atlanta, and soon, they’re bringing their fantastic coffee to the Shipt tower in downtown Birmingham. Keep reading for the brew-tiful details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Waldo, AL
Birmingham, AL
Football
State
Missouri State
Helena, AL
Business
City
Birmingham, AL
Helena, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Football
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Helena, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville’s Connor Newton shines as World Games intern

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — If you attended any of the World Games events at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) last month and noticed how smoothly run the event was, you can thank Trussville native Connor Newton.  An accounting major at Auburn and the recipient of the Parker Boswell Internship Program, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood. On a recent flight from North Dakota,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City#Auburn Football#Hot Coffee#American Football#Business Industry#Linus Business#American Kolache#Kolache Shops#Canopytitle#Swaddle
92.9 WTUG

UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport

We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

Create Birmingham announces the launch of a monthly comic strip challenge

Create Birmingham, in partnership with CreativeHubs and The Birmingham Public Library, has just launched The Comic Strip Challenge. The Challenge will be a monthly comic strip competition and publication for the residents of Jefferson County to try and promote people’s interest in the creative industry. Read on for contest details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

AFFLINK Grows Leadership Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- AFFLINK President & CEO Dennis Riffer announced today that, effective August 12, 2022, Dana Duckworth will join AFFLINK as VP of Supply Chain Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005297/en/ Dana Duckworth (Photo: Business Wire)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is “working hard to combat”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy