Baseball

After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
SANTA CLARA, UT
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington

Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Announces Six Newcomers to Men’s Basketball for the 2022-23 Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nico D'Augusta, JT Elder, Kellen King, Kevin Simeth, Sage Tolbert and Robert Vaihola will join Spartan basketball for the 2022-23 season, head coach Tim Miles announced on Tuesday. "We are happy to bring this group of fantastic student-athletes to SJSU," Miles said. "This university brings...
SAN JOSE, CA
