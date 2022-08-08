Read full article on original website
Micah Pries delivers walk-off hit for RubberDucks in win over Baysox
RubberDucks 3, Baysox 2 Another home game, another walk-off winner from Micah Pries. Pries singled home the game-winning runs on a line drive for the second consecutive night to complete...
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series
A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington
Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
Paul Green's incredible last photo as coach shows him beaming and hugging his top players - despite losing the Origin
Emotional photos from Paul Green's final stint as a footy coach show the beloved NRL figure beaming and hugging his top players - as the sporting world mourns his shock death. The former Maroons and Queensland Cowboys coach died at his home on Thursday aged just 49. Green's final time...
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Announces Six Newcomers to Men’s Basketball for the 2022-23 Season
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nico D'Augusta, JT Elder, Kellen King, Kevin Simeth, Sage Tolbert and Robert Vaihola will join Spartan basketball for the 2022-23 season, head coach Tim Miles announced on Tuesday. "We are happy to bring this group of fantastic student-athletes to SJSU," Miles said. "This university brings...
Corona del Sol lineman Keona Peat motivated on football field after nearly dying
Keona Peat is grateful for every day he gets up in the morning, let alone playing football. The Tempe Corona del Sol senior defensive lineman/offensive lineman nearly died in June 2021 after undergoing surgery for a broken leg. He fractured his tibia playing basketball. Peat had an allergic reaction to medication he was given,...
Rodrick Pleasant, No. 11 Serra (Gardena) Cavaliers look to build on state championship campaign
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Serra Cavaliers of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 11 team in our countdown. SERRA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHScott Altenberg: 24th season as Serra head ...
