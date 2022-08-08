ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 59 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EML

