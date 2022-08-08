Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Monday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.41 to $1.48 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRDO