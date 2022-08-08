National Western Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Monday reported net income of $29.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $8.70.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period.

