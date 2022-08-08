Ramaco Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) _ Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period.

