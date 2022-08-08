Masonite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $58.5 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $761.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735.6 million.

Masonite expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $10.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOOR