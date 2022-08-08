ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac County, IA

Woman arrested for livestock neglect pleas not guilty

By Ariel Pokett
 2 days ago

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who was allegedly responsible for the deaths of at least 1,000 pigs has entered a plea in the Sac County court system.

In late June, Elana Laber, 33, of Early, was arrested after more than 1,00 0 pigs that were supposed to be in her care were found dead .

Laber entered a plea of not guilty on August 1, and her trial has been set for September 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. in Sac City.

Laber was initially charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect, according to a release from the Sac County Sheriff .

The release stated that Laber had been employed to take care of the livestock by Corey AGR Inc., and the loss of the pigs was said to have cost the company around $150,000.

