Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him. On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."

21 DAYS AGO