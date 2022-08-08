Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-boyfriend of missing Massachusetts woman shot dead by police the same day her body is found in Vermont
The ex-boyfriend of a missing Massachusetts woman whose body was found in Vermont on Tuesday was fatally shot the same day by police after he was named a "person of interest" in the case. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was found in her pickup truck in...
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say
The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.
EW.com
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing booze from a Vermont home
Embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller just can't seem to run away from trouble. In the latest chapter in the actor's ongoing legal battles, Miller's now been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt. The Vermont State Police were alerted to a burglary complaint at a Stamford residence on the...
NME
Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary
Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing alcohol in the US state of Vermont. According to a report issued by Vermont State Police on Monday (August 8), officers responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1, discovering several bottles of alcohol had been removed from a residence in the absence of its owner, Isaac Winokur, 33.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck
THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say. Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.
People
Maine Authorities Ask Public for Help Finding Parents and Child Who Went Missing 3 Weeks Ago
Maine police are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate two parents and a child who went missing after a camping trip three weeks ago. The Sanford Police Department is looking for Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and their daughter Lydia Hansen, 2, who were reported missing on July 2.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
People
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him. On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Vermont ski resort changes 'insensitive' name
A popular Vermont ski resort originally known as Suicide Six has changed its name to Saskadena Six, according to the resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Last Massachusetts Resident Classified As ‘witch’ Exonerated 329 Years Later
Deep in the pages of Massachusetts’ $53 billion state budget, you’ll find the name of a woman many considered a witch. Well, on July 28, after Governor Charlie Baker signed the $53 billion state budget, the New York Times reported that Elizabeth Johnson, the last remaining state resident to be legally classified as a witch, was exonerated.
Minneapolis Police petition city for drone use authorization
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is petitioning the city to approve its request to utilize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of its law enforcement and training activities.Minnesota statutes allow for state, county and municipal agencies to fly drones, but the process for approval requires a public hearing."Unmanned aerial systems may be utilized to enhance the MPD's mission of protecting lives and property, when other means and resources are not available or are less effective," MPD writes in a proposed policy draft obtained by WCCO. "Any use of a UAS will be in strict accordance with constitutional and privacy rights."A...
Judge rules that Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million to 'House of Cards' makers
The 'House of Cards' makers say they lost tens of millions of dollars after Kevin Spacey was fired from the show on allegations of sexual harassment.
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts advances to rematch with Maine for New England Regional championship
BRISTOL – Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League is headed for an epic rematch with Maine in the New England Regional Championship after eliminating New Hampshire. Maine previously defeated Massachusetts 10-4 during the second round of the tournament, but Massachusetts Manager Chad Gillpatrick said he is confident in his team.
Comments / 0