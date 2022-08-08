American Equity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $360.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $3.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The annuity and insurance underwriter posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $592.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.9 million.

American Equity shares have declined almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.24, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

