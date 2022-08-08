Read full article on original website
WATCH: Crook in security guard garb pulls gun, robs Broward phone store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a Lauderdale Lakes cell phone store at gunpoint, the agency said Wednesday. BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said just before noon on July 22, the man, wearing a gray security...
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Officer, police dog injured in crash that causes major backups on Florida Turnpike
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were blocked in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash involving a Miami-Dade K-9 officer. Police said the crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on the Turnpike near Southwest 216th Street. According to investigators, the officer...
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say
WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death. West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women...
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
Ex-Hollywood cop’s battery trial to continue in two weeks after unexpected setbacks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The battery trial for a former Hollywood police officer who is accused of hitting a handcuffed suspect resumed Wednesday. The trial was supposed to only last a few days, but now into its third week, it will continue in exactly two weeks following the latest hearing.
COPS: Delray Beach Mom Stabs Son With Scissors Over Cake Crumbs
SUSPECT KEEPS ON HOPIN’ THERE ARE NO CAKE CRUMBS BY THE OCEAN… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly stabbed her son with scissors following an argument over cake crumbs. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While treating the...
Homestead man accused of shooting at father, son during road rage incident
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he fired shots at a car that was carrying a father and son in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the Coco Walk community on Northeast 12th Avenue. According to the...
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
