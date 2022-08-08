ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County

Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
COPS: Delray Beach Mom Stabs Son With Scissors Over Cake Crumbs

SUSPECT KEEPS ON HOPIN’ THERE ARE NO CAKE CRUMBS BY THE OCEAN… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly stabbed her son with scissors following an argument over cake crumbs. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
