Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
Woman hit and killed on Highland Avenue in National City
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are looking into an accident that killed a pedestrian in National City early Wednesday morning. A call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a woman on a bike who was involved in a traffic collision on Highland Avenue and 16th Street, the National City Police Department reported.
Teacher shortages continue to plague San Diego County school districts
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — School districts in San Diego County are struggling to cope with a shortage of teachers and failing to keep classrooms staffed with properly credentialed teachers, according to recent data from the California Department of Education. The teacher shortage and the lack of credentialed teachers...
San Diego State neighbors brace for influx of students and parties
SAN DIEGO — People living in the College Area are bracing for an influx of students and loud parties, as the fall semester is set to begin at San Diego State University. Neighbors told CBS 8 the university should be responsible for the conduct of its students, even if the parties are held off campus.
Push to have 4-way 'stop' sign installed at school crosswalk in Del Sur
SAN DIEGO — After years of being told ‘no’, a North County mom is on a mission to get stop signs at her school crosswalks. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel saw a petition for the crosswalks posted on a local mom’s Facebook group and reached out to Allison Schaeffer.
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
Man shot in Grant Hill community of San Diego; Expected to survive
A man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds when a silver sedan pulled up to him in the Grant Hill community of San Diego and a suspect inside shot him multiple times, authorities said Saturday. The shooting victim and another man were walking about 10 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block...
Carlsbad creates citizen-led group meant to improve police accountability
SAN DIEGO — A new citizen-led group is forming in Carlsbad. The Community-Police Engagement Commission is meant to improve accountability between the Carlsbad Police Department and how it interacts with the community. Some advocates said it's a step in the right direction but will do little to accomplish its...
Judge rules Millete children's court-appointed guardian can decide if they meet with San Diego District Attorney
SAN DIEGO — New information regarding the criminal case against Larry Millete came out during a probate hearing downtown Wednesday, August 3. Guardian ad litem Kelley James told Judge Julia Kelety that the San Diego District Attorney's Office would like to speak with the Millete children regarding the criminal case against their father.
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
County unveils new safe parking lot on Magnolia Avenue near El Cajon
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless encampment along North Magnolia Avenue persisted for months before the county finally cleaned it up. Now, officials unveiled a new safe parking lot that will give people living in their cars a secure place to park overnight. “I think the safe parking...
Friendship Park advocates hopeful after pause on border wall construction
SAN DIEGO — The federal government temporarily halted construction of 30-foot border walls at Friendship Park. Advocates met for the first time Monday since that announcement last week. Customs and Border Protection said it's temporarily pausing construction to engage with the community and discuss the proposed plan. "They would...
San Diego Humane Society works to tackle alarming number of animal cruelty complaints
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is working to combat animal cruelty and put an end to an alarming number of animal cruelty calls. Just this past week, the Humane Society took in a kitten that was thrown out of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
San Diego County Fire is taking over responsibility for fire and EMS services in Ramona
RAMONA, Calif. — Ramona has been underserved for emergency medical services for decades and receiving additional medical and fire protection services for its 40,000 people is a huge win for this area. Fire Station 80 in Ramona is one of three fire stations located in the heart of this...
'Tent vigil' staged to bring awareness to homelessness crisis in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Homeless advocates are working to bring more visibility to San Diego's homelessness crisis. If you were driving along West Mission bay drive Thursday, you likely saw the 'tent vigil' set up by De Anza cove: a message for local leaders to take more action when it comes to helping San Diegans who are unsheltered.
COVID activity remains high in San Diego County, as hospitalizations decline
SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data released Friday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
Missing at-risk woman located
SAN DIEGO — Update:. Christian Kellogg has been found and is currently receiving medical care. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman last seen on July 31. Christian Kellog was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, on 5300 University...
Caltrans project aiming to prevent wrong-way drivers begins on Interstate 8
SAN DIEGO — Crews began wrong-way-driver-prevention upgrades along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 8 in East County on Sunday. Special reflective markers are being installed on I-8 ramps from East Willows Road to Ink-Ko-Pah Park Road. The reflectors appear red to drivers headed in the wrong direction. Some ramps...
