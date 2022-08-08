SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data released Friday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO