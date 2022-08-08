ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Woman hit and killed on Highland Avenue in National City

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are looking into an accident that killed a pedestrian in National City early Wednesday morning. A call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a woman on a bike who was involved in a traffic collision on Highland Avenue and 16th Street, the National City Police Department reported.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Carlsbad creates citizen-led group meant to improve police accountability

SAN DIEGO — A new citizen-led group is forming in Carlsbad. The Community-Police Engagement Commission is meant to improve accountability between the Carlsbad Police Department and how it interacts with the community. Some advocates said it's a step in the right direction but will do little to accomplish its...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
CBS 8

Friendship Park advocates hopeful after pause on border wall construction

SAN DIEGO — The federal government temporarily halted construction of 30-foot border walls at Friendship Park. Advocates met for the first time Monday since that announcement last week. Customs and Border Protection said it's temporarily pausing construction to engage with the community and discuss the proposed plan. "They would...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case

SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
CBS 8

COVID activity remains high in San Diego County, as hospitalizations decline

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. Patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 declined by eight to 420 in the latest state data released Friday, down from a summer peak of 465 on July 22. Those with coronavirus in intensive care units decreased by six to 47 and the number of available hospital beds also declined by 15 to 246.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Missing at-risk woman located

SAN DIEGO — Update:. Christian Kellogg has been found and is currently receiving medical care. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman last seen on July 31. Christian Kellog was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, on 5300 University...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

