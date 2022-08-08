MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO