Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
miamitimesonline.com
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Democratic gubernatorial candidate
MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries. She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a...
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
islandernews.com
Lawsuits against area license plate readers raising questions of privacy violations
Is it a question of security or is it an invasion of privacy?. Residents in Coral Gables and Marco Island are asking those same questions, filing legal action against their towns which use automated license plate readers (ALPRs). The question is not necessarily why the cities use them, but their...
cw34.com
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
islandernews.com
Time to vote! Early voting for upcoming primary elections kicks off Monday
"Citizens don't have term limits." That's the message Christina Bracken attaches to her official stationery, reminding residents to register to vote and to encourage them to make their voices heard at the ballot box. As founder and president of GoVoteMiami Inc., a non-partisan 501(c)3 voter engagement and information platform, Bracken...
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Texas man's lost ring found by another Texan on Florida beach
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who lost his wedding ring at a Florida beach was reunited with the precious item after it was found by another Texas family visiting the same beach. Dallas resident Chris Ramirez said he was visiting a Fort Lauderdale beach with his family and...
islandernews.com
Remembering Bob
Sun Valley, Idaho - Robert "Bob" Lucian Molinari, 79, of Sun Valley and Key Biscayne, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 30, 2022. Bob was born on June 22, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to James and Connie Molinari, and was raised on Coney Island, where he fell in love with the ocean. He never lost his Brooklyn accent or forgave the Dodgers for their move to Los Angeles.
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
islandernews.com
Neighbors and Visionaries: Meet mayoral candidates Aug. 11
At 7 p.m. on August 11, Key Biscayne residents will have another opportunity to meet the three mayoral candidates, this time in a more unconventional setting. While debates on critical KB topics have already been held, this event wants to open doors for additional communication between residents and candidates in a less formal setting – addressing topics important to village life and its future.
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
islandernews.com
Miami gas prices continue to fall while national average set to drop below $4/gallon
After reaching record highs, the cost of gasoline continues to decline, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline now at $4.01 after falling $0.158 over the last week. Miami gas prices fell $0.15.6 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.84/gal on Sunday. According...
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
