Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

miamitimesonline.com

Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan

At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Society
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Evie M.

What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?

Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Joe Carollo
islandernews.com

Time to vote! Early voting for upcoming primary elections kicks off Monday

"Citizens don't have term limits." That's the message Christina Bracken attaches to her official stationery, reminding residents to register to vote and to encourage them to make their voices heard at the ballot box. As founder and president of GoVoteMiami Inc., a non-partisan 501(c)3 voter engagement and information platform, Bracken...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Remembering Bob

Sun Valley, Idaho - Robert "Bob" Lucian Molinari, 79, of Sun Valley and Key Biscayne, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 30, 2022. Bob was born on June 22, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY to James and Connie Molinari, and was raised on Coney Island, where he fell in love with the ocean. He never lost his Brooklyn accent or forgave the Dodgers for their move to Los Angeles.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
#Virginia Key#Homeless Persons#Emergency Evacuation#Metropolitan Areas#Backlash#Miami Commission
CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Neighbors and Visionaries: Meet mayoral candidates Aug. 11

At 7 p.m. on August 11, Key Biscayne residents will have another opportunity to meet the three mayoral candidates, this time in a more unconventional setting. While debates on critical KB topics have already been held, this event wants to open doors for additional communication between residents and candidates in a less formal setting – addressing topics important to village life and its future.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

