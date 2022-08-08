New Mexico cannabis sales set new summer record

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $23.5 million in recreational cannabis in July. That’s more than the state’s retailers have ever sold in a month.

Last month, retailers sold more than $40 million worth of cannabis in New Mexico, the latest data from the Cannabis Control Division shows. More than half of that was recreational cannabis.

That puts July’s cannabis sales as the new record for most revenue generated in a month. Previously, April of 2022 had the most sales. That month — the first month of legal sales — retailers sold just over $22 million worth of cannabis. Now, summer sales passed that previous record.

Albuquerque-based retailers sold more than $7.6 million worth of recreational cannabis in July. Santa Fe retailers sold over $1.8 million worth.

As retail cannabis sales continue, attorneys across the state are currently reviewing thousands of cannabis-related cases for potential expungement. In Bernalillo County alone, the district attorney’s office says they have reviewed over 11,000 cases. But it’s not yet clear how many individuals will see their cannabis-related records expunged.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.