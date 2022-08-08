ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

New Mexico cannabis sales set new summer record

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qq5eE_0h9cOCv600

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico cannabis retailers sold $23.5 million in recreational cannabis in July. That’s more than the state’s retailers have ever sold in a month.

Last month, retailers sold more than $40 million worth of cannabis in New Mexico, the latest data from the Cannabis Control Division shows. More than half of that was recreational cannabis.

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

That puts July’s cannabis sales as the new record for most revenue generated in a month. Previously, April of 2022 had the most sales. That month — the first month of legal sales — retailers sold just over $22 million worth of cannabis. Now, summer sales passed that previous record.

New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement

Albuquerque-based retailers sold more than $7.6 million worth of recreational cannabis in July. Santa Fe retailers sold over $1.8 million worth.

As retail cannabis sales continue, attorneys across the state are currently reviewing thousands of cannabis-related cases for potential expungement. In Bernalillo County alone, the district attorney’s office says they have reviewed over 11,000 cases. But it’s not yet clear how many individuals will see their cannabis-related records expunged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

Related
KRQE News 13

Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest begins firewood permit sales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las […]
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Santa Fe#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deming Headlight

Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites

Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
LINCOLN, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

NM Tourism Department awards thousands to help events bounce back

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving communities thousands in grant money to help bounce back from the pandemic. Several communities were awarded grant money, including Roswell, which received $10,000 to help promote next year’s UFO Festival. The funds come from the Tourism Events Growth and Sustainability Program, which was launched this […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark working to conserve endangered butterfly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark and Biopark Society is helping conserve another butterfly species found only in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains. The population of Checkerspot Butterflies has been declining since formal surveys began in 1999 because of habitat loss and degradation. Right now, it’s one of the most endangered butterflies in the United States. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico ranked worst in the U.S. for child wellbeing, according to report

New Mexico was ranked as the worst state in the country for child wellbeing, according to a report by the 2022 Kids Count data book. In the report, "child wellbeing" is broken down into four different categories — economics, education, health and community. The combination of these four categories ranked our state last in the entire country.
KIDS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy