Portsmouth, RI

Portsmouth middle schoolers win presidential award

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 2 days ago
Courtesy: Monica DeAngelis

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded 18 Portsmouth Middle School students a regional President’s Environmental Youth Award for their development of a community farm.

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, which sits of six acres of land at Cloverbud Ranch in Portsmouth, is a collaboration between the school and the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District.

Through a virtual class in 2020, the 25-student group studied soil, water, farming, irrigation, and small animals on the land. They then started a school garden at the farm in the summer of that year.

More than 65 students joined the effort in 2021, helping expand the school garden into a community garden. The produce harvested was donated to two local food banks.

The students attended an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. To support the students and the farm with donations, visit their Amazon wish list .

